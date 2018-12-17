Broward man tried to steal woman's winnings at casino, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A Cooper City man was arrested Sunday after deputies said he tried to steal a woman's winnings while at a Pompano Beach casino.

Anthony Gassett, 24, faces charges of robbery and disorderly conduct.

According to the arrest report, Gassett tried to cash out a slot machine a woman was playing at Isle Casino in the 1800 block of Southwest Third Street. The woman told Gassett that she was using the machine and asked him to leave, but he ignored her, the report said. The woman managed to grab the voucher for $157.12 before Gassett could take it and screamed for help, the report said.

Deputies said Gassett "disturbed the tranquility at the Isle Casino" and he was escorted out of the building. Before he left the casino, Gassett stole a security guard's mobile phone and fled, the report said. Casino security guards caught up with Gassett and detained him until deputies arrived, the report said.

Security guards at the scene said Gassett was banned for life from the casino, the report said. Gassett is currently being held at Broward County's North Jail Bureau in Pompano Beach.

