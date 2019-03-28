Sheriff: Inmate's attack on attorney is Public Defender's Office fault

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Broward County defense attorney who was hospitalized after an inmate punched her in the courtroom said Wednesday night that she is on the mend. The attack prompted the Broward Sheriff's Office and the Public Defender's Office to blame each other.

The courtroom's cameras were rolling when 27-year-old William Green, who was waiting for his bond hearing, stood up, walked behind defense attorney Julie Chase and punched her in the head and knocked her out. Broward Sheriff's Office corrections officers restrained him immediately after the attack and carried him out of the courtroom.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said the reason the inmate was not wearing shackles or handcuffs was because the corrections officers were complying with requests from public defense attorneys. He said the Public Defender's Office asked for a more lax approach to the security procedures during magistrate hearings.

"I understand their concern that having deputies standing close to the inmates or having them wear handcuffs or shackles could imply guilt," Tony said. "They must in turn understand that their requests made it possible for this unusual situation to occur."

Tony said that after the incident Wednesday all inmates will be handcuffed during court proceedings in Broward County. Court records show Green was arrested for attacking an employee at a mental health hospital.

The Broward County Public Defender’s Office is holding the Broward Sheriff’s Office corrections officers responsible. Assistant Chief Public Defender Gordon Weekes said the inmate's mental illness should have prompted officers to restrain Green.

"The screening of that individual in the jail should have identified that they needed probably to be left to the end of the docket and dealt with in a more secure fashion," Weekes said.

Chase said she was on the mend. Doctors released the battered attorney after a checkup.

"It’s just a bit of a shock," Chase said. "I didn’t expect it, but I am doing OK. You expect that the security staff and the BSO deputies are maintaining security."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.