Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies Association schedules no-confidence vote for Israel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies Association has scheduled a no-confidence vote for Sheriff Scott Israel.

Deputy Jeff Bell, who also serves as union president, said in a statement Friday the move "follows many instances of suspected malfeasance, misfeasance, failure to maintain fiduciary responsibility by the sheriff, failure to properly investigate possible criminal conduct by members of his senior command staff and the lack of leadership that has crushed morale throughout the agency."

Israel has been widely criticized for his agency's response to the Valentine's Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

The sheriff has rejected calls to resign, including from state Rep. Bill Hager, R-Boca Raton.

Israel, who was elected sheriff in 2012, told CNN in the aftermath of the shooting that he displayed "amazing leadership."

Local 10 News has contacted the BSO seeking comment.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.