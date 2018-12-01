Broward County Sheriff's Office investigates deputy's #QAnon patch

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one of its deputies was photographed wearing a #QAnon patch while meeting Vice President Mike Pence.

Broward County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said the deputy -- identified as Matt Pattern in the photo -- was not authorized to wear the patch, which read "Question the Narrative."

"This matter will be addressed immediately," Coleman said.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies greeted Pence at Fort-Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport on Friday.

#QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory popular with a small group of supporters of President Donald Trump. At a July Trump rally in Tampa, some rallygoers sported #QAnon shirts and signs.

The movement has been called everything from “a deranged conspiracy cult” to a grassroots movement “about the covert battles being waged between the deep state and President Trump.”

The group is named for "Q," an anonymous person who claims to be a member of the U.S. military intelligence.

The photo, which was posted on Pence's Twitter account, was first spotted by blog RightWingWatch. Pence has since deleted the photo.

