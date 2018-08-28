Broward Sheriff's Office owes about $12 million to employees, union says

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office owes employees about $12 million in underpayments and past pension contributions, the Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies Association said Tuesday in a news release.

According to the news release, a recent arbitration hearing affirmed that BSO has been underpaying its employees for hours worked.

"This is a huge victory for current as well as retired employees," Union President Jeff Bell said in a statement.

Bell said the union thanks BSO for offering to go back as far as 2007 to compensate all current employees and pay back lost wages.

Payments are expected to be made to those employees by Sept. 30.

"The union attempted to resolve this matter for a fraction of the cost and agreed to language changes in the contract to favor BSO months ago," Bell said. "The sheriff is trusted as the gatekeeper of public funds and unfortunately, he let personal feelings related to a no-confidence vote get in the way of saving the public at least $10 million."

