Broward woman pulls knife on man after loud farting complaints

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A Dania Beach woman was arrested after she pulled a knife on a man who complained about her passing gas while waiting in line at a store.

Shanetta Wilson, 37, was waiting to pay for items inside Dollar General when the man standing behind her in line voiced his displeasure at her farting loudly.

Upon hearing the complaint, Wilson allegedly pulled a small knife on the victim, saying she was going to "gut" the man while pulling back her arm as if she was going to attack him with the weapon.

Before striking the victim, Wilson left the store and was later located nearby. The man identified Wilson, who was then arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.