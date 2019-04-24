Brush fire burns at nature preserve in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Firefighters were battling a 3-acre brush fire Wednesday at the Highland Scrub Nature Preserve in Pompano Beach.

The fire started around noon in the 4000 block of North Dixie Highway. The view from Sky 10 showed large plumes of smoke traveling over the neighboring train tracks.

Crews from Broward Fire Rescue, the Florida Forest Service and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue were on the scene.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward Fire Rescue, said firefighters are allowing the fire to burn in a controlled state. Kane said he expects the blaze to be extinguished by Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were dousing the flames with a water hose from a truck.

It wasn't immediately known what started the fire.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.