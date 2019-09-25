BSO arrests Florida man wanted for swinging samurai sword during fight over discarded dump cart

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A man wanted by Broward sheriff's deputies for swinging a sword at another man has been taken into custody, the Broward Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

The incident in question took place July 15 in Oakland Park and was captured on home surveillance video.

The man in the video, now identified by authorities as 54-year-old Curtis Miller, is seen waving a samurai sword in the direction of another man. The two men were in a dispute over a discarded heavy-duty dump cart.

Miller was identified shortly after BSO released the surveillance footage last month, deputies said.

According to BSO, the victim, Todd Beavers, had gone for a jog around his neighborhood when he came across a bulk trash pile in front of a vacant home

Beavers decided to stop and go through the pile and noticed another man also rummaging through the items.

Beavers then left with a black heavy-duty dump cart he found.

According to BSO, the man became upset when he noticed the victim taking the dump cart and followed him home.

The victim's home surveillance cameras captured the man removing a long sword from a red sheath and swinging it at Beavers as he tried to wrestle the cart away.

Miller was booked into the BSO Main Jail on one count of attempted murder. Deputies said he was also booked on outstanding warrants for driving with a revoked license.

