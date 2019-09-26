BSO deputy accused of falsifying records acquitted of conspiracy count

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Broward County judge has dismissed one of the charges against a deputy accused of falsifying records related to the rough arrest of a teenager earlier this year.

Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy Ralph Mackey was acquitted Thursday on one count of conspiracy to falsify records after prosecutors were barred from using reports written by other deputies as evidence during the trial.

Mackey still faces one misdemeanor count of falsifying records.

He is one of three deputies charged after Rolle was pepper-sprayed and thrown to the pavement April 18 outside a McDonald's in Tamarac, where a group of teenagers had gathered after school to watch a fight.

Deputy Christopher Krickovich and Sgt. Gregory LaCerra are each charged with two counts of battery.

Prosecutors said Krickovich was the deputy seen on cellphone video slamming the teenager's head to the pavement and punching him in the head, while LaCerra doused the teen in the face with pepper spray.

Defense attorneys called several BSO deputies, including an internal affairs sergeant, as witnesses to refute claims that the allegations involving Rolle were exaggerated and the deputies' actions were minimized.

Closing arguments began Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.