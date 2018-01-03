BSO deputy dies after collapsing outside county jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy died Sunday, weeks after he collapsed outside the county jail.

BSO officials said on Twitter that Deputy Michael Ryan was surrounded by his immediate family when he passed away.

"During his time of service, he was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation and was spoken highly of during his evaluations. RIP, Deputy Ryan, the BSO family will miss you," the post read.

Authorities said Ryan collapsed in the parking lot of the jail at 555 SE First Ave. in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 15, shortly after a man had arrived to retrieve his belongings and was found to be in possession of a knife.

Jail personnel told the man to return to his car to put away the knife.

While the man was in the parking lot, Ryan had a medical episode and collapsed, deputies said.

Authorities would not say if the deputy was escorting or following the man outside the jail, or if he was already in the parking lot.

Fort Lauderdale police later said that one person was taken into custody and turned over to BSO. It's unclear whether that person will face charges for anything.

A cause of death has not been publicly released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.