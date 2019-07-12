BSO deputy fired after punching handcuffed man at jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy has been fired after punching a handcuffed man.

Sheriff Gregory Tony said Friday that Deputy Kevin Fanti was terminated after the June 25 incident at the main Broward County jail.

"There isn't a policy that I need to see to tell me that that's wrong," Tony said. "You don't strike individuals in handcuffs, and you have to have a better temperament."

Surveillance video of the incident shows Kyle Paul, 19, appear to kick something on the ground at the deputy.

Fanti then appears to approach the inmate and punch him several times, causing him to collapse to the ground, the video shows.

Paul eventually gets up, and he appears to exchange words with Fanti.

Paul was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest without violence.

