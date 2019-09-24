Trial begins for BSO deputy accused of falsifying records in rough arrest

Deputy Ralph Mackey is accused of falsifying records in the rough arrest of 15-year-old Delucca Rolle earlier this year.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy accused of falsifying records in connection with the rough arrest of a 15-year-old boy in April will go to trial Tuesday.

Deputy Ralph Mackey is charged with one count of falsifying records and one count of conspiracy to falsify records. Both are misdemeanors.

Mackey is one of three deputies charged after Delucca Rolle was pepper-sprayed and thrown to the pavement April 18 outside a McDonald's in Tamarac.

Rolle was arrested after the incident, but the charges were later dropped.

Deputy Christopher Krickovich and Sgt. Gregory LaCerra are each charged with two counts of battery. Prosecutors said Krickovich was the deputy seen on cellphone video slamming the teenager's head to the pavement and punching him in the head, while LaCerra doused the teen in the face with pepper spray.

Mackey is accused of falsifying information in the deputies' reports.

Attorneys for Krickovich and LaCerra have filed motions to dismiss the charges.

All three deputies have been suspended without pay pending the outcome.

