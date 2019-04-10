BSO dispatch center in Sunrise evacuated because of strange odor

A strange odor at the Broward Sheriff's Office dispatch center in Sunrise prompts an evacuation.

SUNRISE, Fla. - A Broward Sheriff's Office dispatch center in Sunrise was evacuated Wednesday morning because of a strange odor.

Sky 10 was above the scene of the BSO regional communications center.

Sunrise police said several dispatchers started feeling ill, prompting the evacuation.

Some of the dispatchers were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

The dispatch center fields 911 and non-emergency service calls for Broward County.

Calls from the dispatch center were being transferred to other centers in Coconut Creek and Pembroke Pines.

The cause of the odor hasn't been determined.

