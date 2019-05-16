Deputy fatally shoots knife-wielding man who killed ex-girlfriend, BSO says

TAMARAC, Fla. - A knife-wielding man who killed his ex-girlfriend was fatally shot by a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy Wednesday morning in Tamarac, authorities said.

BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said deputies were called to a domestic disturbance at the home on Catalina Circle shortly after 7 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they encountered the armed suspect, Coleman-Wright said.

"Deadly force was used," she said.

The suspect, identified as Ronny Rodriguez, 43, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died.

His 44-year-old ex-girlfriend, who lived at the home with her three children and her mother, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified as Rosa Martinez.

A view from Sky 10 showed Sheriff Gregory Tony speaking to detectives at the scene.

Rod Skirvin, president of the Broward County Police Benevolent Association, said deputies tried to get the suspect to surrender peacefully.

When that didn't work, Skirvin said, "They had to take measures to protect their own lives."

Skirvin went on to say that three deputies were there, but the one who pulled the trigger was a veteran sergeant.

Pt 2. -Broward Police Benevolent Association President tells us more about this morning’s deputy-involved shooting in Tamarac. More on @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/gIn48qKOjA — Saira Anwer (@SairaWPLG) May 15, 2019

Coleman-Wright said one of Martinez's children called his mother's current boyfriend before deputies arrived. When the boyfriend showed up, he got into a fight with Rodriguez, who stabbed him.

The boyfriend was able to get the children and their grandmother out of the home until deputies arrived.

Coleman-Wright said the rest of Martinez's family wasn't injured, nor were any deputies.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the deputy-involved shooting, while BSO detectives investigate the woman's death.

Per BSO policy, the veteran sergeant who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.