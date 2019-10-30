BSO searching for missing Pompano Beach woman

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in finding a missing Pompano Beach woman last seen Monday.

Stacey Damato, 51, was last seen wearing a white tank top, jean shorts and sneakers when leaving her house in the 2700 block of Northeast 14th Avenue on Monday morning.

Damato was driving her gray 2014 Cadillac CTS with Florida tag LUCP55. She has brown hair and eyes and stands 5 ft. 6 inches.

Anyone with information on Damato's whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Missing Person Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO Regional Communications at 954-764-4357.

