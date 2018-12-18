Burger King restaurant catches fire in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. - A Burger King restaurant in Margate was damaged Monday after a fire broke in the restaurant's kitchen, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department said the fire started around 7 p.m. at the restaurant in the 500 block of North State Road 7. The fire spread from the kitchen to an attic space and the roof but was quickly extinguished.

The store will remain closed but no one was hurt in the fire, the spokesperson said.

Investigators are still trying determine what caused the blaze.

