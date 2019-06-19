Burglar bypasses sweets, goes for cash from Wilton Manors candy store

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - A burglar was caught on surveillance video stealing cash from a Wilton Manors candy store.

The theft occurred overnight Sunday at To the Moon Marketplace on Wilton Drive.

"He was in and out in, I think, about 30 seconds," store owner Antonio Dumas told Local 10 News.

The intruder was first seen on exterior surveillance video, walking to the back door. The video shows him pry it open and quickly make his way through the store to the cash register.

"He didn't look familiar," Dumas said.

The man, who was wearing a hat, tank top and jeans, had a noticeable tattoo on his right shoulder.

Dumas had a message for the thief.

"You're a dirt bag and we will get you," Dumas said.

Dumas said the theft is shocking and not just because the man didn't steal any candy.

"I've been here 15 years and I've left the door open before in the front and nothing's ever happened," Dumas said.

Dumas said police were able to lift a fingerprint from the store.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.