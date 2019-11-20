Burned body found inside Pompano Beach apartment

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in Broward County after a burned body was pulled from an apartment complex in Pompano Beach.

On Tuesday night, residents reported what they described as a foul smell at the complex located off N.W. 7th Street and N.W. 7th Terrace.

"I saw the body laying out. It looked burned. The smell was awful," said Marcia Dixon, whose sister lives next door to the man whose body was discovered by the property's landlord.

An active scene remained late Tuesday night as Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives and St. Lucie County arson investigators, along with federal law enforcement from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, worked to determine what happened in this apartment. A burned mattress could also be seen outside the apartment.

According to Dixon, she heard that the body may have been in the apartment for three days.

Broward Sheriff's Office hasn't released the victim's name or anything further about what may have caused the man's death.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.