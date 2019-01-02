Car burglary suspect barricaded in attic of home in Cooper City, deputies say

COOPER CITY, Fla. - A car burglary suspect barricaded himself in the attic of a home Wednesday morning in Cooper City, authorities said.

The incident is unfolding at a home on Lakeshore Drive.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the agency's SWAT team is at the scene trying to make contact with the suspect.

According to BSO spokeswoman Gina Carter, authorities received a call about someone trying to break into vehicles in the area around 5 a.m.

Carter said a deputy spotted someone in the area, but the man took off running when the deputy shined a light on him.

Carter said the man ran into a home. She said people were inside at the time, but have since evacuated.

According to Carter, thermal imaging shows that the man is still in the attic.

"I think it's good that they're taking such precautions considering there's so many families and people in their houses so close to this mess," neighbor Gabriella Jones said.

It's unclear how many vehicles were burglarized or whether the man was even able to get into any cars.

