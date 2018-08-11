Car crash sends live power lines onto Pembroke Pines sidewalk

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A car crashed into a utility pole, sending live wires onto the sidewalk Saturday in Pembroke Pines, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. in the 600 block of University Drive, the Pembroke Pines Police Department said. Police closed the sidewalk while crews from Florida Power and Light worked to repair the damage, police said.

The east entrance to the Pembroke Commons shopping plaza was also closed because of a disabled traffic signal.

