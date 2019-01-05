Car crashes into homeowner's pool in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A driver lost control of his vehicle early Saturday, crashing his car through a fence and landing in a swimming pool in Pompano Beach.

Witnesses said the driver was traveling west on Copan Road around 7:30 a.m. when the car jumped the median and barreled into a homeowner's back yard in the 600 block of Northeast 23rd Court.

The homeowner said he pulled the driver and his female passenger from the car. The extent of their injuries was not clear.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

