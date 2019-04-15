Car filled with bullet holes at Pompano Beach gas station

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a car pulled into a gas station parking lot in Pompano Beach with several bullet holes in it.

A witness at the RaceTrac on Atlantic Boulevard, just east of Interstate 95, said Monday morning that four people were inside the silver Dodge Avenger when the woman behind the wheel got out in a panic and said someone opened fire at her car on I-95.

Cynthia Rose said the woman also mentioned that a passenger in her car had been shot. The woman was put in the back of an ambulance, but Rose never saw a shooting victim.

A spokesman for the FHP wouldn't comment on the details, calling it an "active investigation."

The car was lated towed away from the gas station on the back of a flatbed truck.

