Suspected shooter dies by suicide on I-75 in Broward, police say

DAVIE, Fla. - A suspected shooter died by suicide on Interstate 75 after a chase from Davie to West Broward Thursday night, according to the Davie Police Department.

A man first fired a weapon at a car on the westbound lanes of State Road 84 at University Drive in Davie. He died while traveling northbound on I-75 near Griffin Road, police said.

Sgt. Mark Leone, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department, said shots were fired at the driver of the white car about 6:30 p.m.

Officers spotted the suspected shooter's white truck and started a chase from Flamingo Road to Sheridan and U.S.-27, Leone said.

When the chase turned dangerous, officers followed the driver from a distance. He continued traveling northbound on I-75 in West Broward, police said.

When deputies approached the man inside the truck, Leone said they found him dead, and the vehicle coasted to the side of the road.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were asking drivers to avoid I-75 northbound in West Broward. SR-84 was open in both directions by 8:45 p.m. As of 11:20 p.m., I-75 northbound remained closed.

