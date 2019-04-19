Charge downgraded for teen who got head slammed into ground by deputy

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy who was arrested Thursday after he was pepper sprayed and his head was slammed into the ground by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies appeared in court Friday, where one of the charges against him was downgraded.

The teen was originally arrested on charges of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence and trespassing.

The teen's attorney argued in court that there was no probable cause for the aggravated assault charge, and the judge agreed to downgrade to a simple assault charge.

The judge, however, said there was a struggle during the incident outside a McDonald's in Tamarac and the teen tried to get his arm free, hence the resisting arrest charge.

The teen, who has no prior history with the criminal justice system, was released after the hearing to his mother.

The incident between the teen and deputy was captured on cellphone video by a group of teens who told Local 10 News they had gathered at the McDonald's after school to watch two teens fight.

Cellphone video shows one deputy who responded to the scene restraining a teenager in the parking lot when another deputy pushes away a girl who appeared to grab a phone from the ground.

The same deputy then uses pepper spray on the teen who appeared in court Friday after the teen appears to intervene. After pepper spraying the teen, the deputy is seen grabbing him and taking him to the ground.

Two other deputies then jump in, one of them banging the teen's face on the pavement and punching his head.

The teen and another teen were ultimately arrested.

A man who witnessed the incident told Local 10 News he believed the deputies went "way too far."

The Broward Sheriff's Office has not released the identities of the deputies involved in the incident and it's unclear whether they will be reprimanded.

