Charges upgraded for man accused of shooting at Pembroke Pines police officers

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Former Miami-Dade County School Board member Solomon Stinson, 81, who is accused of shooting at Pembroke Pines police officers last month, was back in court Wednesday.

Stinson was in court due to two changes of charges and an additional charge.

A second-degree murder charge has been changed to attempted first-degree murder. The other attempted murder charge on a law enforcement officer has been also been modified to attempted first-degree murder.

Stinson has also been slapped with an additional charge for allegedly shooting into a vehicle.

A Broward County judge on Wednesday upheld a previous judge's ruling by issuing no bond on the attempted murder charges.

Stinson has been in jail since early June.

According to an arrest report, Stinson got into an argument with a man over a parking spot at the Pembroke Lakes Mall.

He then shot at the victim’s car, authorities said.

Police said Stinson drove away and started following another victim before officers spotted him.

They said that's when Stinson opened fire at officers near Flamingo Road and Johnson Street.

Officers returned fire and Stinson eventually lost control of his car and crashed into a wooded area.

His car caught fire.

Police said Stinson tried to run away, but he was eventually taken into custody.

Stinson is set to appear in court again next Tuesday.

