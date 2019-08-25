Charging hoverboard blamed for fire that left family homeless in Broward

2015 Getty Images

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A hoverboard that was left charging overnight is to blame for a fire that left a family homeless Sunday in North Lauderdale, according to the North Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department.

Michael Sargis, North Lauderdale's assistant city manager, said firefighters investigating the fire at the home at 6717 Boulevard of Champions concluded the two-wheel, self-balancing electric scooter caused the fire.

Sargis said the home suffered significant damage and the Red Cross is helping the family displaced.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled hoverboards from several companies about two years ago over concerns that the lithium-ion batteries could overheat and cause a fire or explode.

The recalled brands included Drone Nerds, iHoverspeed, Sonic Smart Wheels, iLive, Smart Balance Wheel, Tech Drift and LayZ Board. Sargis didn't release the brand of the scooter that caused the fire in North Lauderdale.

The CPSC recommends consumers follow these tips to reduce their risk:

Use only chargers supplied with the hoverboard.

Do not leave charging hoverboards unattended, especially overnight.

Keep hoverboards away from flammable items.

Have working smoke alarms and fire extinguishers on every level of your home, outside sleeping areas and inside each bedroom.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.