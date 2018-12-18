Teenage boy killed in hit-and-run crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy riding a bike was killed after he was struck in a hit-and-run crash Monday in Pembroke Pines, authorities said.

Al Xiques, a spokesman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, said a passerby found the boy lying on the ground and called 911 just before 8 p.m. near Sheridan Street and Northwest 196th Avenue.

Paramedics transported the boy to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he died of his injuries.

Police did not have any information about the car that struck the boy and asked for the public's help to identify the car and its driver.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.