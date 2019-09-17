Child struck by vehicle while riding bike in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, Fla. - A student at Pioneer Middle School who was riding his bicycle Tuesday morning was struck by a vehicle in Cooper City, authorities said.

The incident was reported in the area of Stirling Road and 90th Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said the boy was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The female driver remained at the scene and was cited for running a red light, she said.

No other details were immediately released.

