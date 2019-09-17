Child struck by vehicle while riding bike in Southwest Ranches

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. - A child riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Southwest Ranches, authorities said.

The incident was reported in the area of Sterling Road and 90th Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said the child was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene, she said.

According to Coleman-Wright, the cause of the crash remains under investigation, and it's unclear whether the driver will be cited or charged.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.