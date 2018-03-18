Woman, child waiting at bus stop hit by car in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A woman and child waiting a bus stop were struck by a car Sunday in Oakland Park, official said.

Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies said a driver lost control of his car and slammed into a bus shelter outside of a 7-11 Eleven store around 2:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Andrews Avenue.

The crash ruptured a nearby fire hydrant and left the metal bus shelter in several pieces. A baby stroller was left at the scene of the crash.

Witness said the driver of the car initially left the scene on foot, but bystanders followed him and made sure he returned.

“He just ran into the bus stop where the people were sitting at,” witness Yendell Grullon said. “I do know that there was a lady who got hit and her baby.”

Deputies were interviewing the man who witnesses said was the driver.

Deputies said the woman was seriously hurt, but did not disclose her condition.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

