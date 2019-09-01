Close to Hurricane Dorian forecast cone, Broward County officials watching storm closely

PLANTATION, Fla. - Officials in Broward County are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian as the powerful Category 5 storm continues moving toward Florida's east coast.

At the Broward Emergency Operations Center in Plantation, workers are busy checking on the status of shelters and doing other final preparations to ensure that the county is as ready as it can be for whatever the storm may bring.

Sunday morning, Local 10's Christina Boomer Vazquez was at the facility as a policy meeting was underway, with officials speaking to the National Hurricane Center to evaluate the possibilities of additional watches or warnings and even potential evacuations.

Decisions also have to be made about mobilizing first responders.

Updated information is expected from Broward County officials sometime Sunday afternoon.

Plans are already underway for post-storm activity, such as the Traffic Engineering Department going out to assess any damage to traffic signals.

