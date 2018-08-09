Coast Guard offloads more than 7 tons of cocaine at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded more than 7 tons of cocaine Thursday at Port Everglades.

Authorities said the drugs were seized in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean from early June to mid-July.

According to Coast Guard officials, the cocaine was confiscated during the interdiction of seven suspected smuggling vessels and the recovery of two floating bale fields found off the coasts of Mexico, Central America and South America.

"I couldn't be prouder of Mohawk's crew," said Cmdr. Bob Kinsey, cutter Mohawk commanding officer in a statement. "Today's offload highlights the successes of a dedicated team of multiple cutters and international and interagency partners who remain committed to disabling the illicit smuggling networks that fuel criminal organizations and threaten our economic, national and border security."

Coast Guard officials said the U.S. and its allied partners have increased their presence in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Basin, which are known drug transit zones off of Central America and South America, as part of its Western Hemisphere Strategy.

Photo courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard/Chief Petty Officer Crystalynn Kneen.

