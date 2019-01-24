Coast Guard searches for crew member who fell from Royal Caribbean cruise ship

The Royal Caribbean's Majesty of the Seas cruise ship arrives in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sept. 14, 2017.

MIAMI - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a crew member who fell overboard on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship off the coast of South Florida.

A Coast Guard news release said Thursday that the 26-year-old crew member fell from the Majesty of the Seas, about 37 miles east of the Hillsboro Inlet.

Royal Caribbean International spokesman Owen Torres said other crew members witnessed their colleague going overboard shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Torres said the captain immediately stopped the ship to begin rescue efforts and notified the Coast Guard.

Once the Coast Guard took over the search, the ship continued on its way to Port Everglades.

The Majesty of the Seas was on the tail end of a five-night cruise from South Florida to the Bahamas.

"Our care team is providing support to the crew member's family and friends, and our thoughts and prayers are with them," Torres said.

The Coast Guard is using a helicopter, airplane and a cutter to search for the overboard crew member, who hasn't been identified.

