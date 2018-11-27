Cold-weather shelters set to open in Broward as temperatures drop

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - With temperatures expected to dip into the 40s Tuesday night, Broward County officials have declared a one-day cold-weather emergency, providing additional services for homeless people.

A strong cold front is bringing cooler weather to South Florida Tuesday and Wednesday. Parts of Broward County could see a low temperature of 49 degrees Tuesday. Pompano Beach has seen the temperature drop about 20 degrees since Monday. The wind chill could make it feel cooler.

Miami-Dade County will see temperatures in the low 50s.

The county has set up three sites where homeless people can gather to secure a bed in a cold-weather shelter. Homeless people should arrive at these sites no later than 6:30 p.m. Tuesday:

Pompano Beach : Pompano Beach City Hall, 100 W. Atlantic Blvd. (pickup location only)

: Pompano Beach City Hall, 100 W. Atlantic Blvd. (pickup location only) Fort Lauderdale : The Salvation Army, 1445 W. Broward Blvd. (shelter and pickup location)

: The Salvation Army, 1445 W. Broward Blvd. (shelter and pickup location) Hollywood: Broward Outreach Center, 2056 Scott St. (shelter location only)

