Con artists scam 80-year-old woman out of $18,000 in jewelry, police say

Two of the suspects (left and right) are seen on security video. Police said the suspects used a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport (center).

DAVIE, Fla. - Davie police are searching four people who conned an 80-year-old woman out of more than $18,000 in jewelry by promising to share lottery winnings with her.

According to police, two women approached the victim in the parking of a Publix in the 8000 block of West State Road 84 just before 1 p.m. on Feb. 22. The women said they had won $10,000 in the lottery, but they needed help to redeem the ticket. The supects and the victim then drove to the victims home, where they stole the jewelry.

Police said two other suspects -- a man and a woman -- were also present, acting as lookouts. Police said all four suspects arrived at the store in a white, newer model Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-471-TIPS.

