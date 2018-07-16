Confrontation leads to fatal crash in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A driver is on the run after a crash that left one person dead and another injured Sunday in Hallandale Beach.

The crash occurred about 6 p.m. at Atlantic Shores Boulevard and Northeast 12th Avenue.

Hallandale Beach police said the incident may have started with an encounter between the male driver of a white van and a female driver in a Mazda SUV.

"Preliminarily, it appears there was a confrontation between (the drivers of) that black Mazda and that white van prior to this incident happening," Sgt. Pedro Abut said. "We don't know where the black Mazda is at this time."

Abut said the van collided with a white Toyota Corolla with two people inside and then struck a man walking along the street. The people inside the car weren't hurt, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at Aventura Hospital.

The driver of the van was listed in critical condition at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

"I can't get into exactly what happened to that person, but what I can tell you is that he does have life-threatening injuries," Abut said.

Police are searching for the driver of the Mazda SUV, calling her a person of interest.

"So we are asking the public if they know anything regarding this incident to notify the police department," Abut said.

