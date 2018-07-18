Convenience store clerk killed during robbery in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A convenience store clerk was shot and killed during a robbery Tuesday in North Lauderdale, authorities said.

Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said a gunman entered Aunt Molly's Food Store in the 1600 block of South State Road 7 around 12:30 p.m. The gunman robbed 61-year-old Ayub Ali and then shot him, Oglesby said.

Paramedics transported Ali to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Homicide Detective James Hayes at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

