Convicted felon 'Pit bull' awaits trial in Pompano Beach

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - Mickenson Francois' freedom didn't last long.

Francois, also known as "Pit bull," spent four years in prison for burglaries in 2012 and 2013 in Broward County. The Florida Department of Corrections released him October 2017.

The convicted felon celebrated his 24th birthday in February. He was only able to stay out of trouble until late July. He has been awaiting trial at the Broward Sheriff's Office Joseph V. Conte Facility in Pompano Beach since Wednesday.

With the help of a tipster, detectives identified Francois as the robber who attacked a clerk on July 24th at the Food Stop at 3851 NW 19 St., in Lauderdale Lakes. Surveillance video shows Francois jumping over the counter of a store he frequented almost daily, deputies said. He didn't wear a disguise.

Detectives said Francois took a money pouch that was below the cash register. The clerk, who told Local 10 News reporter Jeff Weinsier that she knows him, yelled for help and followed him out of the store. Records show Francois is facing a second-degree felony robbery charge.

