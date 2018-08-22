Cooper City school failed to protect students from sexual abuse, lawsuit says

COOPER CITY, Fla. - The family of girl who said she was sexually abused by her third-grade teacher is suing Renaissance Charter School of Cooper City, saying the school knew the teacher had been previously accused of molesting children.

Christopher Falzone, 35, was arrested last week after police said Falzone repeatedly molested a girl at a summer camp in Fort Lauderdale in June.

In 2013, Hollywood police investigated several claims that Falzone, then a substitute teacher at Sheridan Elementary School, had groped students. Ultimately, only one of the four possible victims agreed to press charges. Prosecutors did not pursue the case because they said they lacked the necessary evidence.

The lawsuit claims that the mother of the third-grader warned Jacob Goldberg, the principal of Renaissance Charter School, about Falzone, calling him a danger to the girls in the classroom. The mother also told Goldberg that she saw Falzone inappropriately touching her daughter and other students, but she said Goldberg did not take action.

"One more example of a school administrator not protecting students from sexual abuse by a teacher. The alleged failure to investigate and remove Falzone after the mother’s warnings are disgraceful," said Jeff Herman, the victim's attorney.

The lawsuit said the girl was 8 and 9 years old when the abuse occurred. According to the lawsuit, Falzone touched the girl's buttocks, rubbed her back and placed his hand underneath her underwear. The girl's account is similar to 2013 allegations by the students at Sheridan Elementary School.

Falzone has been placed on leave by the Renaissance Charter School, pending the outcome of his legal case.

Herman plans to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday in front of the Cooper City school.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.