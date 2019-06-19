Cousins injured in fireworks accident in Pompano Beach, authorities say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Two cousins, ages 8 and 9, were injured Wednesday afternoon while playing with fireworks in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

The incident was reported in the 400 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Sandra King, both boys suffered second-degree burns in the explosion.

The 9-year-old was burned on one hand and the 8-year-old was burned on both hands and his face, King said.

King said both boys were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. They have since been transferred to the Jackson Memorial Hospital Burn Center in Miami.

According to King, the boys' parents were unaware that the children were playing with fireworks when the incident occurred.



