Deputy dies during last days of work with BSO before moving to Indiana

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office deputy who was killed early Sunday morning had three more shifts to work before moving to Indiana to be reunited with his family, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies Association.

Deputy Benjamin "Benji" Nimtz's wife, Emelie Nimtz, and their 18-month-old boy and 3-year-old daughter had already moved to the Indianapolis area.

Nimtz, who was from Wisconsin and lived in West Palm Beach, joined BSO on March 19, 2018. He was scheduled to have a final interview with the Fishers Police Department in August.

All of those plans came to an end when he was responding to a domestic violence call early Sunday morning. Nimtz, 30, was prepared for anything. He had served in the U.S. Army in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Benjamin "Benji" Nimtz served with the U.S. Army in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Darran Johnson, 32, of Pembroke Pines, was driving a Toyota Tundra pickup truck when he collided with Nimtz' cruiser at the intersection of Military Trail and Southwest 10th Street in Deerfield Beach.

Detectives said Nimtz had his sirens and lights activated. Johnson has a driving record that includes five tickets for running red lights and three tickets for speeding. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

There is an active GoFundMe page for anyone who wants to help the Nimtz family.

