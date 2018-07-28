Crews working to repair water main break in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A water main ruptured early Saturday outside the Centra Falls community in Pembroke Pines, causing some residents to lose water service, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Pembroke Pines Police Department said the water main broke around 5:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Northwest 124th Way. Police said the repairs are expected to be completed sometime Saturday, but some residents would be without water while the work is being done.

Police closed a portion of Northwest 124th Way as crews repaired the water main. Police advised people to avoid the area.

