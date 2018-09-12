Dania Beach couple arrested after falling asleep while toddler wandered from home

Eugene Jones and Lashambre Moore were arrested on child neglect charges.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A Dania Beach couple were arrested Tuesday after they fell asleep, leaving their young daughter to wander away for almost two hours, deputies said.

Eugene Jones, 44, and Lashambre Moore, 31, are facing charges of child neglect without great bodily harm.

According to a Broward Sheriff's Office affidavit, Jones and Moore fell asleep in their home, leaving the toddler unsupervised.

Deputy Rolando Reyes said the girl walked out of the home in a soiled diaper that was hanging down, exposing her private parts.

Reyes said the girl walked about a block and a half from her home, crossing a "highly trafficked street which often gets complaints about unlawful speed."

Jones and Moore told deputies they knew the door to their home "had issues and could not lock."

