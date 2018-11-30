Dania Beach woman beats mother, steals her money

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A Dania Beach woman was arrested after allegedly beating her mother and stealing her cash, credit cards and checkbook.

Melanie Beth Philips, 39, was charged with burglary with assault, grand theft and battery on a person 65 years of age or older for the incident that took place on Nov. 21.

According to the arrest report. Philips went to her mother's home at 2:15 a.m. asking for money. When her mother only offered $20, Philips became upset and said "I'll take it all."

When Philips' mother tried to stop her daughter from going into the bedroom, Philips responded by yelling, "Oh, you wanna fight!.

Philips then pushed her mother into the bathroom and began hitting her in the face with both hands.

Philips went to the bedroom and took her mother's purse which contained $800 in cash and other items valued at over $1,400.

Philips was arrested and charged Thursday.

