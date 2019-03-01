Dashcam video shows Ron Book taking field sobriety test after crash

DAVIE, Fla. - Dashcam video that was obtained Friday by Local 10 News from the Florida Highway Patrol shows prominent Tallahassee lobbyist Ron Book taking a field sobriety test after crashing his Lamborghini sports car in Davie.

Book, 66, is heard telling a trooper in the video that he has bad knees and ankles before he is ordered to walk a straight line.

The video shows Book losing his balance several times during the field sobriety test.

According to an arrest report, Book was traveling west on Interstate 595 near Nob Hill Road on Sunday night when his Lamborghini collided with a Ford Focus, causing the Focus to flip over.

Deryk Rivera, the driver of the Focus, said he was driving home from a movie when his car was struck from behind.

"Out of nowhere, I got hit from the back and I ended up rolling three times right into a concrete barrier," Rivera said. "Next thing I know, I'm hanging upside down inside the car with the seat belt still attached."

Rivera said there were at least two good Samaritans who pulled over after the crash, called 911 and offered comfort. He said he would like to know who they are so he can thank them for helping him.

Troopers said Book smelled of alcohol when they interviewed him and gave inconsistent statements about the crash.

Book said the Focus cut him off to the right, but investigators said the damage doesn't back that up.

Troopers said Book refused to take a Breathalyzer test.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a DUI test.

Book was released from jail Monday after posting his $1,500 bail. He told Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos that he has cancer and was taking a number of medications.

Book is a lobbyist who splits his time between Tallahassee and his home in South Florida. He is the chairman of Lauren's Kids, a nonprofit devoted to preventing sex abuse through education and awareness.

He is the father of state Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation.

Rivera said he has pain in his lower back and his ribs, but he was not seriously hurt.



