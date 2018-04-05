Davie gas station clerk spots men in video putting skimmer on pump

DAVIE, Fla. - An eagle-eye gas station clerk in Davie spotted two men on surveillance video putting a credit card skimming device into one of the pumps.

The clerk at the Mobil gas station at 11500 W. State Road 84 immediately called police, who came out and removed the skimmer.

Davie police say the incident happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the men pulled up to the gas station in two cars, trying to block the view of the cameras.

They installed the skimmer within minutes and took off.

The clerk was inspecting the pumps Thursday morning, as is routine, and noticed some safety tape was missing.

After reviewing surveillance video, the clerk called police.

Police said this is becoming an all too common problem in South Florida and, unfortunately, installing skimmers is an easy process.

Police warn people to be diligent when filling up their tanks.

Even though police acted fast in this case, police say if you filled up your tank at that Mobil overnight, make sure you don't see any fraudulent charges on your credit card.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.



