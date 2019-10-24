Davie man accused of impregnating teen, posting explicit videos of her online

Christopher Johnson faces a charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a child under the age of 16.

DAVIE, Fla. - A Davie man is accused of recording and posting several sexually explicit videos of a 15-year-old girl on the internet.

Christopher Johnson, 30, was arrested Wednesday on one count of lewd and lascivious battery on a child under the age of 16.

According to a Davie police report, the girl's mother told detectives in September that several videos of her missing daughter performing sex acts on two men had been posted on various websites like Pornhub and Modelhub.

The girl "is either fully nude (or) topless in all videos and performs oral sex and sexual intercourse in at least two of the videos," Detective Adam Granit wrote in the report.

In February, the teen was spotted with two men at a 7-Eleven in Sunrise. The store manager, who was a friend of the family, knew the girl was missing and contacted police.

Police were able to track down the Dodge Challenger in which the girl and two men arrived. It was registered to Johnson.

Detectives followed the Challenger from Johnson's apartment and located the missing girl.

During an interview with detectives, Johnson denied having sex with the girl.

Granit wrote that police found "paperwork from an abortion clinic" in Johnson's apartment. The girl claimed Johnson got her pregnant and took her to the clinic to have an abortion.

Johnson was being held at the main Broward County jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

