Davie police release 911 calls of fatal crash at Pollo Tropical

DAVIE, Fla. - The Davie Police Department Saturday released seven 911 calls made after a car slammed into a Pollo Tropical earlier this month, killing a woman in the restaurant.

Several of the callers were extremely distraught as the dispatchers worked keep them on the line. Screaming and shouting can be heard in the background of several calls.

"There’s a car. I guess the gentleman lost control. It went right into the restaurant and there’s a lady trapped underneath," one frantic caller named Melissa said.

The Davie police said Stacy Masik-Mahaffy was driving a 2014 Mercedes Benz E550 about 3 p.m. on Dec. 8 when she ran a stop sign and clipped a 2008 Toyota Matrix driven by Jesus Bisball of Hollywood. The impact of that collision sent Bisball's car across the median into the Pollo Tropical, police said.

Police said Zamara Gonzales, 41, was seated at a booth by the window of the restaurant when Bisball crashed into the building. She was trapped under the Toyota for about 15 minutes, police said.

Gonzales was rushed to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Authorities said the flying debris also injured Steve Pierre and a 7-year-old boy.

Pierre was treated for minor injuries, but the boy suffered a lacerated liver, broken rib and a pulmonary hematoma.

Pierre can be heard on the one of the calls.

"My son, my son is hurt," Pierre tell the dispatcher. "Oh my God ... ma'am it's kind of hard to stay on the line. I'm in a lot of pain right now."

The dispatcher then asks Pierre if the people inside the restaurant can move the Toyota off of Gonzales.

"No it's impossible," he said.

No one has been charged in the fatal crash. Davie police have said the investigation is ongoing.

