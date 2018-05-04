Grand jury clears man in fatal Davie CVS shooting

DAVIE, Fla. - The Davie Police Department held a news conference Friday morning, where Maj. Dale Engle announced that a grand jury decided Thursday that charges will not be filed against a man in connection with a fatal shooting last year at a CVS store.

"As I've said before, this was a tragedy," Engle said. "One man's life was lost over the sale of a phone, but at this time, the case is closed."

Davie police said Andre Smith, 20, was fatally shot in November during a Craigslist transaction with Matthew Barry, 38, at the CVS at the intersection of Griffin Road and University Drive.

Authorities said surveillance video shows Barry appear to be running away from Smith before the shooting.

Matthew Barry, 38, (left) fatally shot Andre Smith, 20, (right) Nov. 1 during a transaction gone bad in Davie, authorities say.

Barry told police that he shot Smith because he thought Smith was going to rob him. Barry was supposed to be buying an iPhone from Smith.

Smith's family filed a lawsuit shortly after the fatal Nov. 1 shooting, demanding that police release surveillance video showing it.

Authorities had said the video wouldn't be released until its investigation was complete. The video is expected to be released Friday.

Barry's attorneys released a statement Friday, praising the grand jury's decision.

"The grand jury reached the right decision in this case. That said, what happened that day is very sad and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family," the statement from attorneys David Oscar Markus, Margot Moss and Lauren Doyle said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.