WATCH LIVE: Death investigation underway involving van outside Oakland Park day care

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a death Monday outside an Oakland Park day care center.

Deputies have responded to the scene at Ceressa's Day Care in the 3100 block of N.W. 21st Avenue. Police tape surrounds the building's parking lot.

A white van with yellow tarps draped over it could be seen by Sky 10 as it was above the scene.

The center passed its most recent inspection in April, but was found to be non-compliant in several areas during its Dec. 2018 inspection. The center was not in compliance with regards to aspects of personnel training at the time.

Although there is no confirmation on whether a child was left inside the van, temperatures in the Oakland Park area reached 91 degrees on Monday.

Last week, twin 1-year-olds died when their father left them inside a car in New York City. Juan Rodriguez said he thought he had dropped the children off at day care before going to work.

